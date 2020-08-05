NOPD: One man killed in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a New Orleans East shooting that left one man dead.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Curran Boulevard and Buffalo Road.
At around 7:30 p.m., the man arrived at a local hospital, where he later died, with a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.