NOPD: One man killed in New Orleans East shooting

August 5, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 10:56 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a New Orleans East shooting that left one man dead.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Curran Boulevard and Buffalo Road.

At around 7:30 p.m., the man arrived at a local hospital, where he later died, with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

