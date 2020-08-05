Sean Payton explains ‘mini bubble’ decision

“I used this example with the players, I said ‘what do you think is going to happen with the teams that make the postseason this year?’ I would tell you I think they’ll be less positive tests around the league because teams will say ‘you now what, this is too important at this time of the year,” Payton said. “So, it would be hard-pressed for me to see anyone testing positive before the championship weekend or the Super Bowl weekend. They’ll begin to quarantine themselves or find a way to be smart about that.”