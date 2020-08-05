Several school employees test positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A “handful” of Jefferson Parish School System employees has tested positive for COVID-19 since the soft opening on Monday (Aug. 3), according to spokesperson Vicki Bristol.
“The safety of our students and employees is our top responsibility. Jefferson Parish Schools continues to work closely with local public health officials to implement safety protocols that minimize exposure to COVID-19 in our schools,” the system said in an emailed statement. “Following guidance from the LDOE, we expect there to be cases in our schools throughout the year given the levels of COVID-19 in our communities.”
The system said all employees must do their part by staying home if they show symptoms of COVID-19.
“When an individual tests positive, schools notify any employees and families that have been in close contact with the affected individual and implement the safety protocols, including isolation and quarantine periods, as laid out in Start Strong Jefferson,” they said.
The system expects successes and challenges as people return to schools. JPSS employees approximately 7,000 people.
