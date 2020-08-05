Student athletes grateful for start date despite push delay

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Summer football practices are extremely different this year than in previous years. Teams across the state are taking safety precautions.
As the state stays in Phase Two of reopening, John Curtis senior John Drake worried if he would get to see the field for the final time.
"I really want to play this season because if I don't play in college this will be my last year to play," Drake said.
So, when word came down, the regular season is still on but pushed back to October, the offensive lineman was happy to have a date to work towards.
“We still have hope that we can play,” Drake said, “That’s all we really care about, getting on and competing.”
“I think our kids are so hungry to play,” said John Curtis Head Coach, J.T. Curtis. “They are so excited about playing that as long as they have hope to get on the field they’re going to stay focused and they’re going to continue to work really hard to give themselves the best opportunity to be successful.”
High school football’s regular season is tentatively set for October 8th, six weeks behind schedule.
Parents and family members of student-athletes at De La Salle High School say they are fine with the new dates as long as their kids play.
“Our main concerns for our boys and as well as the program as a whole is making sure safety is first priority,” Wilson Cole said.
“It gives a chance for some of the COVID-19 cases to come down,” Thomas Harris said. “I want it to happen for those guys especially because I know how much those kids enjoy football.”
For student athletes like Drake, they have spent years waiting for this moment.
“I started here in third-grade playing football and I’ve been playing for a long time,” Drake said. “I think everybody’s just ready to bust some pads up and get back into it.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.