Versatile LB Kolbe Cage a huge key to Holy Cross success in 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On the Holy Cross roster Kolbe Cage is listed as a linebacker. Standing 6'0," weighing in at 210 pounds, with a ton of speed, linebacker will not be the only spot Cage plays this fall.
“I think he’s one of the very, very best players in the state of Louisiana. He’s a hybrid type kid. We can play him in the box, but because of his athletic ability, we can play him as a roll down safety.Can play him out as a corner. We can play him over the top as a split field defender. He’s the most versatile defender I’ve ever had. I’ve been lucky to have some real good ones,” said Holy Cross head coach Nick Saltaformaggio.
“This year you’re going to see me blitzing a lot. I didn’t do much of that last year. So I’m going to doing some blitzing. Even more versatile then I was last year. I’m really excited for that,” said linebacker Kolbe Cage.
Cage is committed to the University of Arizona, but he’s not the only one from New Orleans. There’s four in total.
“I’m getting them together. We just talking about it. Arizona is a family environment, it’s true. It feels good to have childhood friends to come and play with you in college. That’s a blessing right there,” said Cage.
