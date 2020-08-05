VIDEO: At least 25 vehicles burglarized overnight near Bayou St. John, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -At least 25 vehicles were broken into early Wednesday morning near the Bayou St. John neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
An NOPD spokesman said the vehicles were in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of N. Dupre.
Several residents woke up Wednesday morning to find their car windows smashed out.
Broken glass littered the street and part of N. Dupre was blocked as officers processed the scene dusting for fingerprints and collecting evidence.
Neighbors tell FOX 8 their cars were rummaged through, but many say nothing was stolen. But now they’re dealing with the frustration of cleaning up glass and paying for hundreds of dollars in damage
Details are still developing as the investigation is still in the early stages.
Anyone with additional information that can assist detectives in this investigation is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.