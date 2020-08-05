WATCH LIVE 12:30: Mayor Cantrell holds news conference on Solar for All NOLA initiative

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. to share the early success of Solar for All NOLA, a clean-energy initiative available to all New Orleans homeowners and small businesses through the financial and resiliency benefits of rooftop solar.
The program supports Mayor Cantrell’s commitment to reduce energy costs for lower-income families and those on fixed incomes while creating quality jobs and making our city more climate resilient.
Homeowner Dwana Smith and Solar for All NOLA participant will also speak at the news conference.
