Crews find body of missing kayaker near Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie

METAIRIE La. (WVUE) -Rescue crews found the body of a kayaker who was reported missing near the Bonnabel Boat Launch in Lake Pontchartrain on Thursday morning.
The Jefferson Parish coroner’s van just left around 11 a.m. with the body of the kayaker inside. Witnesses said it was recovered at 11 a.m., about two hours after the man went into the water.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Coast Guard around 9 a.m. after reports from eyewitnesses that the kayaker capsized about 200 feet from shore. They said the person appeared to be struggling.
The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and boat to help the JPSO, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Customs helped with the search.
They said the victim’s car was still in the parking lot.
