JPSO: Two men arrested in connection with string of thefts, damage to Metairie businesses

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two men were arrested in connection to a series of thefts to Metairie businesses the week of July 27.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office received several Crimestoppers tips to identify 39-year-old Scott Elmer, of Metairie.
Elmer was then located on Tuesday, August 4, in the 7600 block of Airline Highway, where police also found 54-year-old Robert Walters, of New Mexico.
After investigation, detectives discovered Elmer was with Walters in the Metairie Road incident.
Elmer was booked with two counts of attempted theft, two counts of simple criminal damage and one count of theft. Walters was booked with one count of theft.
According to the report, the total amount of damage to the businesses is around $5,000.
