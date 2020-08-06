LDH reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 50 new deaths

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 127,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Thursday, August 6, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 127,246 positive cases - increase of 1,303 cases
- 4,028 deaths - 50 new deaths
- 1,457 patients in the hospital - decrease of 14 patients
- 215 patients on ventilators - decrease of 8 patients
- 89,083 patients recovered
Please call 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211. If you are stressed out and need help from a free, confidential crisis counselor text REACHOUT to 741741.
