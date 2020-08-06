LSU football ranked No. 5 in Preseason Coaches Poll

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | August 6, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 11:34 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first major preseason poll arrived Thursday, August 6, and LSU football is ranked No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Preseason Poll Top 25.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has 6 teams ranked in the top 15.

Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia are ranked ahead of the Tigers.

2020 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points

1, Clemson (38), 1589

2, Ohio State (17), 1555

3, Alabama (4), 1495

4, Georgia, 1345

5, LSU (6), 1330

6, Oklahoma, 1315

7, Penn State, 1199

8, Florida, 1176

9, Oregon, 1164

10, Notre Dame, 1012

11, Auburn, 898

12, Wisconsin, 887

13, Texas A&M, 807

14, Texas, 703

15, Michigan, 687

16, Oklahoma State, 524

17, Southern California, 521

18, Minnesota, 494

19, North Carolina, 415

20, Utah, 241

21, Central Florida, 232

22, Cincinnati, 229

23, Iowa, 204

24, Virginia Tech, 143

25, Iowa State, 135

