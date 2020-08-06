Mostly dry weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More hot and dry sun is expected on Friday. Once again there could be a few showers or storms pinned at the immediate coast. There won’t be too much change for the weekend except for a slightly better chance for a few stray to spotty storms.
Tropical moisture will really deepen next week. This means a return to a more normal daily chance for showers and storms. It will be more humid but the actual temperature won’t be as hot with highs closer to 90.
While the updated hurricane outlooks are calling for a very active Atlantic season, all remains quiet for the time being.
