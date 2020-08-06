NOPD: Woman shot in the cheek in New Orleans East

By Tiffany Baptiste | August 6, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 5:41 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East early Thursday morning that left one woman injured. 

Police responded to the shooting around 3:40 a.m. in the 12300 block of South I-10 Service Road. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the cheek. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown. 

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting. 

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

