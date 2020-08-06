ORANGE IS THE NEW PURPLE: Photos show Joe Burrow practicing in Bengals jersey

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practices throwing the football during the team's first day of training camp on Aug. 4, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. (Source: COURTESY: Cincinnati Bengals)
By Nick Gremillion | August 5, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 9:53 AM

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Heisman Trophy winner and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is now officially practicing with the NFL team that drafted him in April.

The Cincinnati Bengals posted photos to social media Tuesday, Aug. 4, the day team began training camp at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Burrow is pictured wearing a Bengals jersey throwing the football and talking with teammates.

The team’s first drills were held without pads. See photos of Burrow’s first day at training camp below.

Burrow signed a $36.1 million contract with the Bengals on July 31. He was drafted number one overall by the Bengals during the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23.

Burrow led LSU to its fourth national championship by defeating Clemson on Jan. 13.

The Bengals are scheduled to start their season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13 in Paul Brown Stadium.

