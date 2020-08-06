Pels fall to 1-3 in NBA bubble with loss to Kings

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WAFB) - The Pelicans were no match for the Kings in a midday contest on Thursday, August 6.
New Orleans fell 140-125 to Sacramento.
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 24 points to lead the Pelicans. Williamson made his first eight shots of the game and finished 10-of-12 overall. He played 22 minutes.
JJ Redick added 18 points and Jrue Holiday chipped in 17.
Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Kings. De’Aaron Fox added 30 points and 10 assists. Harrison Barnes chipped in 22 points.
The Kings got their first win of the restart. With the win, they pulled even with the Pelicans in the standings and both teams are now 2.5 games behind Memphis with four games remaining.
The Pelicans will next face the Wizards on Friday.
