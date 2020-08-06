Saints head coach says hotel doesn’t take away all risk

“We’re certainly trying to be smart and limit our outside contact but, when you’re not operating in a clean bubble, like the NHL or NBA, then you’re going to have positive tests,” said Payton. “It ... I don’t care ... all the tracing, all the social distancing, and all the beepers you wear, you’re playing tackle football. You’re lockering next to each other. You just have to understand there are going to be a certain amount of positive tests.”