Shelby: Hot & Sunny Again

Hot & mostly dry conditions continue today. Only a stray storm is possible along the coast. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s across the area.
The dry trend will continue to finish out the week, but humidity will gradually creep back in this weekend. Afternoon rain chances will increase to 30-40% starting Sunday and lasting into next week. This is a typical summertime pattern, and it may help keep highs near average in the low 90s.
No tropical threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
