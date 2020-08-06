Students in St. Charles Parish begin return to in-person classes

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - On Thursday morning, students across St. Charles Parish will begin returning to in-person classes for the first time since March.
Students will be returning to class with new restrictions and precautions in place due to the pandemic.
St. Charles Parish Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Oertling released a video highlighting the parish’s plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
Students in elementary school and middle school will be attending in-person classes on a traditional five day school schedule. High school students will return with a hybrid schedule where they will split time between in-person classes and virtual classes.
All teachers and staff will be required to wear masks at all times. All students in grades third through 12th will also be required to wear masks at all time including while riding the school bus.
Students who have been registered to participate in E-Learning will begin classes on August 12.
