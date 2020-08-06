Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searches for 2 missing teens

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing/runaway teens.
The cases are not related, however this year alone over 45 runaway teens have been reported.
“Finding missing juveniles, who are those under 18, is an important focus for this office,” states Sheriff Edwards. “Though the majority of missing juvenile cases lack a criminal component, our end goal is to see that children return home safe.”
One of the biggest tools for investigators in locating runaways is cooperation from parents and friends. The more information a parent can provide, the better the chance that law enforcement has of determining where their child may be. We encourage all parents or guardians to take an active role and learn as much about their children’s friends as possible.
At this time, we are asking community members to keep an eye out for the following two missing/runaway teens.
17- year-old Desiree Stakes. Desiree left her residence around 2:00 p.m. on August 3, 2020, and has not returned. Desiree is described as 5'3" tall, 96 pounds, with blonde hair.
On August 5, 2020, 16 - year-old Cardasha Harris was last seen leaving her Ponchatoula residence at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Cardasha is approximately 5′3″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Both families and our office are worried about the safety and well-being of these young girls. Anyone knowing of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.
