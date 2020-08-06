U.S. Marshals N.O. Task Force searching for sex offender fugitive also wanted for domestic violence

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Marshal’s New Orleans Task Force is seeking help in their search for a New Orleans Police Department sex offender fugitive, 35-year-old Roland “Michael” Nelson Jr.
Nelson is described to be 5′8″ and 180 pounds. He has facial piercings, including his eyebrow, and gold teeth.
He was last reported to be living at an apartment in the 7200 block of Chef Menteur Highway, but also has tired to the 1700 block of Elysian Field Avenue, according to a report by the U.S. Marshals.
NOPD currently has a warrant for Nelson in connection to a domestic violence charge from April of 2020. He also has a history of arrests of domestic violence by strangulation.
Nelson was convicted in 2009 in Rapides Parish on account of a rap involving a minor. He was then classified by the state of Louisiana as a Tier 3 sex offender.
Through investigation by NOPD, La. Probation and Parole, LSP and the U.S. Marshals Service, they determined Nelson has been providing false information regarding his residence, in which he has to register for the NOPD Sex Offender Registry.
He is currently on probation for a previous felony charge for failing to register as a sex offender and failure to comply with probation.
Nelson is now in violation by not reporting to law enforcement as directed.
Any information about Nelson or other violent fugitives and sex offenders can be provided to the U.S. Marshals Service at 504-589-6872 or via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov Crimestoppers GNO may also be contacted with tips at 504-822-1111
