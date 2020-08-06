VIDEO: Half-naked man caught on camera punching Walmart employees in Breaux Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) - A 30-year-old Breaux Bridge man is facing battery and obscenity charges after a video captured him allegedly punching two Walmart employees, KLFY reports.
In the video, Zenon is seen walking around Walmart on Rees Street wearing a full black mask, boxer shorts, and no shirt. He becomes combative and strikes the first victim in the face. The victim falls to the ground, but is assisted and brought back to his feet by multiple co-workers and shoppers, Cantu said.
Police say Zenon strikes a second victim, a 68-year-old man, before stripping to his “birthday suit” and fleeing the store
Zenon was apprehended a short while later and issued an order of protective custody while he undergoes an evaluation at a local hospital, Cantu said.
Following his discharge from the hospital, an arrest warrant will be issued for Zenon for charges including battery of the infirmed and obscenity.
Both victims were treated at the scene and were not seriously injured, Cantu said.
