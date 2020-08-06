WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Jefferson Parish officials to give update on COVID-19 and discuss upcoming elections

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish officials will hold a press conference to discuss the growing cases of COVID-19 in the parish.
Recently, Jefferson Parish has seen their number of case grow by more than 100 per day.
There has also been a growing push for the reopening of schools to be delayed due to the virus.
Officials will also give details about the upcoming elections on August 15.
Due to the need for social distancing during the pandemic, there has been the discussion of changing polling places.
