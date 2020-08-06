13-year-old Guinness World Record holder from Harvey wins national spelling bee

That hard work included “a minimum of about 5 or 6 hours a day to study despite having a bunch of other stuff to do,” Zaila said. “I’d study wherever and whenever I could -- whether it was while I was eating breakfast, riding in the car, or even while I was on a short break during basketball practice. But mostly I’d just sit at my desk -- turn on a podcast, an old-time radio show, or some music -- and study words as fast and as carefully as I could via the help of many different spelling resources.”