JPSO seeking person of interest in Metairie homicide

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating 32-year-old Kevin Watson, of Metairie.
Watson is wanted for questioning regarding a homicide that occurred on July 29 in the 6500 block of Veterans Boulevard.
He is still believed to be in the Metairie area.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Watson Jr. is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
