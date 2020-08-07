LDH reports an additional 1,500 new cases of COVID-19, 61 new deaths

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 128,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Friday, August 7, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 128,746 positive cases - increase of 1,500 cases
- 4,089 deaths - 61 new deaths
- 1,457 patients in the hospital - decrease of 51 patients
- 207 patients on ventilators - decrease of 8 patients
- 89,083 patients recovered
