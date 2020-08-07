Mostly dry weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The weekend will be mostly dry but a stray storm or two will pop up. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will make it feel like 100-105 degrees in the afternoon.
Deeper tropical moisture arrives next week. Rain chances will increase. There is a good chance for showers and storms each day next week after Monday. It won’t be as hot but it will be a lot more humid.
The tropics are generally quiet and no systems are expected to impact the Gulf over the next week or so.
