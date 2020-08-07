New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell endorses Joe Biden

In the announcement she made on Facebook, she said that the city needs a “steady partner” who can relate to New Orleans.
“As I have said to the people of New Orleans, we are at a pivotal moment in American history where systemic racism, structural inequality and a global pandemic have converged to challenge us in a way that is unprecedented,” Cantrell said in the post.
The mayor, also a Democrat, said that Biden helped secure $3.3 million to help the city an region recover after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
“We have only three months left to change the course for America - so I hope you’ll join me in doing everything you can to elect Joe Biden,” Cantrell said.
The election will be held in November.
President Donald Trump has been communicating with Gov. John Bel Edwards and other leaders since the coronavirus pandemic started. Most recently, the White House said Louisiana is one of the states that is highest at risk for COVID-19.
