NOPD: Man shot in the leg in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured.
NOPD says officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 11 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
Police are working to determine a motive and a suspect in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
