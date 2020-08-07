NOPD: Man shot in the leg in New Orleans East shooting

NOPD: Man shot in the leg in New Orleans East shooting
NOPD says officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 11 a.m. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | August 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 12:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured. 

NOPD says officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 11 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown. 

Police are working to determine a motive and a suspect in the shooting. 

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. 

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.