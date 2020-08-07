NOPD: Woman arrested behind shooting near Duncan Plaza

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 20-year-old Taja Reaux was arrested in connection to a shooting near Duncan Plaza on June 19.
Reaux allegedly shot a woman in the chest near Duncan Plaza, located in the 300 block of Loyola Avenue.
On the day of the incident, crowds were gathered for a rally over George Floyd and social injustice near Duncan Plaza.
Reaux was charged with aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration.
