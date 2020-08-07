NOPD: Woman arrested behind shooting near Duncan Plaza

NOPD: Woman arrested behind shooting near Duncan Plaza
20-year-old Taja Reaux was arrested in connection to a shooting near Duncan Plaza on June 19. (Source: WVUE)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | August 7, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 2:34 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 20-year-old Taja Reaux was arrested in connection to a shooting near Duncan Plaza on June 19.

Reaux allegedly shot a woman in the chest near Duncan Plaza, located in the 300 block of Loyola Avenue.

On the day of the incident, crowds were gathered for a rally over George Floyd and social injustice near Duncan Plaza.

Reaux was charged with aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration.

RELATED: Woman shot in chest near Duncan Plaza in downtown New Orleans

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.