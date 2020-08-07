Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing LA 20 in Thibodaux

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a traffic fatality in Thibodaux that left a 56-year-old woman dead.
According to their preliminary investigation, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on LA 20 just before 5 a.m. Friday when Bertha Lyons attempted to cross the road and was struck.
Lyons was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injures.
The driver of the Silverado submitted a breath sample that showed no signs of alcohol present.
It is currently unknown if Lyons was impaired at the time of the incident. A toxicology report is pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
