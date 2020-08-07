PROTECT YOUR MONEY: That IRS identification letter might not be a scam

That identification letter you might receive from the IRS could be legitimate and help protect your money. (Source: WBTV)
By Chris Finch | August 7, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 10:56 AM

(WVUE) - Some people have been getting letters from the Internal Revenue Service asking for identification verification.

While some people think the letters can be a scam, they could be from the IRS. It is part of an Identity Theft Program to prevent thieves from getting your refund and other valuable information.

The IRS has set up a page and phone number for people who get the letter and want to question the verification.

Who Must Use ID Verify

Use ID Verify only if you have a:

If you received a 4883C letter, follow the instructions on the letter. You can't use ID Verify.

What You Need to Verify Your Identity

To register and use ID Verify, you need:

  • Your personal account number from a:
  • Credit card
  • Mortgage
  • Student loan
  • Home equity loan or home equity line of credit
  • Car loan
  • A mobile phone associated with your name
  • Your 5071C letter, 5747C letter or 5447C letter
  • The income tax return (form 1040,1040-PR, 1040-NR, 1040-SR, etc.) for the year shown on the letter
  • Note: A Form W-2 or 1099 is not an income tax return
  • You must also have your mailing address from your previous year’s tax return

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

