PROTECT YOUR MONEY: That IRS identification letter might not be a scam

(WVUE) - Some people have been getting letters from the Internal Revenue Service asking for identification verification.
While some people think the letters can be a scam, they could be from the IRS. It is part of an Identity Theft Program to prevent thieves from getting your refund and other valuable information.
The IRS has set up a page and phone number for people who get the letter and want to question the verification.
Who Must Use ID Verify
Use ID Verify only if you have a:
- 5071C letter
- 5747C letter
- 5447C letter and your financial and phone information is U.S.
If you received a 4883C letter, follow the instructions on the letter. You can't use ID Verify.
What You Need to Verify Your Identity
To register and use ID Verify, you need:
- Your personal account number from a:
- Credit card
- Mortgage
- Student loan
- Home equity loan or home equity line of credit
- Car loan
- A mobile phone associated with your name
- Your 5071C letter, 5747C letter or 5447C letter
- The income tax return (form 1040,1040-PR, 1040-NR, 1040-SR, etc.) for the year shown on the letter
- Note: A Form W-2 or 1099 is not an income tax return
- You must also have your mailing address from your previous year’s tax return
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.