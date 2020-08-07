Russia to register first vaccine for COVID-19 on Aug. 12, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Russia will register the first COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 12, according to a report from The Times of India.
The deputy health minister of Russia said The Gamaleya Research Institute and Russian Defense Ministry jointly developed the vaccine.
“The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya center will be registered on August 12. At the moment, the last, third, stage is underway. The trials are extremely important. We have to understand that the vaccine must be safe. Medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated,” Gridnev told reporters.
The last and third stage of the trial is underway.
Clinical trial of the vaccine started in June and all of the participates developed immunity, according to the report.
