Second wave of students return to classes in St. Charles Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More St. Charles Parish students will return to school Friday as the parish begins its second, first day of school.
The second, first day of school is due to St. Charles Parish students returning in two waves with students split into separate groups in schools.
A large portion of students opted for virtual learning in the parish as well.
High school students in St. Charles had an option to learn online under the Phase 2 guidelines mapped out by the parish.
According to officials, about 2,000 of the 10,000 eligible students opted for online learning.
Under current guidelines, Kindergarten through middle school students will hold normal in-class schedules.
“We are confident in our plan to implements as many safety measures as we can to minimize potential exposure knowing that those things can become a challenge,” says St. Charles Parish Superintendent Dr. Ken Oertling. “Today is an opportunity with our staggered start, to look at the protocols in place, modify, change them, adjust them so we can best meet the needs of our students and make sure the safety protocols are proper.”
The next two parishes to resume face-to-face classes are St. James and Washington on Monday, August 10.
