Shelby: Spotty Storms Return This Weekend

Hot and mostly dry conditions continue today with highs in the low to mid-90s. The heat index could get up to about 100 during the afternoon. A few showers or storms at the coast are possible, but the rest of the area should stay dry.
Humidity will rise this weekend leading heat index values to climb to 105 at times. The increased moisture will also lead to a few spotty storms.
Tropical moisture will really deepen next week. This means a return to more normal daily rain chances. It will be more humid but the actual temperature won’t be as hot with highs closer to 90.
While the updated hurricane outlooks are calling for a very active Atlantic season, all remains quiet for the time being.
