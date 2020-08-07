Truancy enforcement suspended, curfew enforced for juveniles

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson had a message for both the parents and the students as the department decided to temporarily suspend the enforcement of truancy.
That’s happening because New Orleans Public School students are beginning the new school year learning virtually.
Thousand of students across New Orleans will not be required to report to school buildings each day.
Chief Ferguson is asking parents to be very aware of what their children are doing each day and to encourage them to be at home in front of a computer instead of on the street. He also asking students to do the right thing.
Ferguson said the department will meet every month to decide if truancy will once again be enforced. In the meantime, he said curfew will certainly be enforced like every year, the hours will soon change on September 1.
Juveniles will not be allowed in public without a parent or legal guardian starting at 8 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 pm on Friday and Saturdays.
“It is our goal, it has always been and it will always be to bring the youth to their parents, contact their legal guardian and turn them over to them. Now, if we are unable to do so, we will find a safe haven and that safe haven will be one of two places, either the Covenant House or our Juvenile Bureau,” Ferguson said.
Chief Ferguson says both facilities will follow all COVID 19 protocols to keep kids safe as they attempt to contact a legal guardian.
The Police Chief also said violent crime is up in the city of New Orleans.
He pointed out, there were 110 homicides so far this year compared to 72 at the same time last year.
He called it disheartening, and he’s asking for the public to please come forward with any information that could help solve those crimes.
