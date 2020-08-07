Vanderbilt and Missouri added to LSU’s 2020 football schedule

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The SEC announced on Friday afternoon Vanderbilt and Missuori were added to LSU’s 2020 schedule. The Tigers will play at Vanderbilt and host Missouri.
All SEC members will play a 10-game conference schedule only. Times and dates for all ten games will be announced later on by the conference.
LSU will open their season on Sept. 26.
LSU’s home opponents in 2020: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina, and Missouri.
The Tigers’ road matchups in 2020: Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.