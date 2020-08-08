VIDEO: Efforts now turn to recovery of Jose Ponce Arreola at collapsed hotel site

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -At a news conference Saturday, New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell and Mayor Latoya Cantrell said that efforts now shift to recovering the remains of Jose Ponce Areeola.
This, after the remains of Quinyonn Wimberly were removed from the rubble of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel Saturday morning.
McConnell said that retrieving Arreola, 63, will be much more difficult and could not provide a timelines as to when that would happen.
Arreola is located on the 8th floor on the Rampart Street side of the partially collapsed building.
The two have been inside the collapsed hotel since Oct. 12, 2019.
Mayor Cantrell, visibly emotional, said that the top priority is returning Arreola to his family.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.