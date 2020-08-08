Nicondra: Summer storms return

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A few heavy down pours bubbled up over the weekend after a drier than usual week. Expect similar conditions through Sunday with some spotty storms across the area. We could see a bit more coverage north of Lake Pontchartrain and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast as we are stuck between two ridges of high pressure. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s. This is near long term averages. Tropics are quiet for the moment.