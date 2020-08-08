REPORT: LSU DL Neil Farrell opts out of 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell, a projected starter, has decided to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.
Farrell is the first LSU Tiger to opt out of the upcoming season.
His family was hit hard by COVID-19 and he says he plans to return to the team next season. More than 30 Power 5 players have opted out of the season.
As a junior, Farrell led all LSU defensive lineman with 46 tackles, seven for loss, and three sacks.
