REPORT: LSU DL Neil Farrell opts out of 2020 season

REPORT: LSU DL Neil Farrell opts out of 2020 season
LSU Defensive End Neil Farrell Jr. (No. 92) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | August 8, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 7:53 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell, a projected starter, has decided to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Farrell is the first LSU Tiger to opt out of the upcoming season.

His family was hit hard by COVID-19 and he says he plans to return to the team next season. More than 30 Power 5 players have opted out of the season.

As a junior, Farrell led all LSU defensive lineman with 46 tackles, seven for loss, and three sacks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.