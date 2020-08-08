Stefanski: Baker Mayfield “is all ball....he’s done the work”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave glowing reviews on QB Baker Mayfield in a Friday zoom call with media.
Stefanski said he flew to Texas in March for an in-person meeting with Mayfield and came away impressed.
“He’s all ball,” Stefanski said. “I see a very committed football player who’s ready to lead.”
Stefanski said the Browns are wrapping up Phase 1 of the offseason, still looking to improve on the offensive line and “positions are open.”
