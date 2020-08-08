Two suspects captured in shooting death of MHP trooper

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) -Two suspects were taken into custody overnight in connection with the shooting death of Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Morris.
Authorities say Lt. Morris was driving a mail truck for the postal service, and he had a flat tire. Between a radio transmission asking for assistance and when that assistance arrived, Lt. Morris was shot dead by an assailant as he sat in his truck on the side of U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.
Our reporter shared the suspected killers were captured in Louisiana.
An anonymous source also shared that Rankin County Deputy Wes Shivers confirmed the information via Facebook.
“Another great display of teamwork! It’s been a long 24 hours but case solved and all suspects in custody for the murder of our brother Troy Morris!”
