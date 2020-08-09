JPSO investigating fatal shooting in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Police Department is investigating a shooting in Harvey that left one dead.
Deputies responded to the report at around 9:15 p.m in the 1100 block of Tallow Tree Lane.
When deputies arrived, the victim was already on the way to a local hospital by private transportation. He was later declared dead at the hospital.
Updates will be provided here.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
