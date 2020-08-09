JPSO investigating homicide in Avondale

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Avondale early Sunday morning.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Travis Drive around 12:00 a.m.. When deputies arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to JPSO.
There is no suspect or further information immediately available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
