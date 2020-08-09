Juan’s World: Let’s Talk Pelicans Off-season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome into Juan’s World and welcome to the beginning of a very important off-season for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Yes, I know the Pels still have a couple more games to play in the Orlando bubble. But, they were eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s 122-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. So the rest of the games going forward will likely be for the bench guys to get a run.
The attention will quickly shift to what needs to happen once the games are over, and for the Pels, they pretty much are.
The team has some priorities. Getting Brandon Ingram re-signed to a long term deal is a priority. If his future in New Orleans is the top priority, then figuring out what to do with Alvin Gentry, should be right behind that.
It seems to me that Gentry has taken this team as far as he can and their up and down play, mostly down, in Orlando, was a harsh reminder of that.
His preferred style of play, getting as many shots up as possible while relying on his defense to get them extra shots, doesn’t work. Mainly because his team doesn’t play good enough defense to pull it off. And when your primary plan fails, he hasn’t shown the ability to have a plan b.
And how about Zion Williamson and his development. We get that the Pels didn’t want to risk him getting injured while in Orlando, hence why they played him so few minutes. But, were they too careful? Did they sacrifice making the playoffs for his long term health?
Back to Ingram for a bit. Is giving him the max money the right move for the Pelicans to make? Does he want to come back and be apart of this rebuild? Has he seen enough to think, this is where I want to be long term. And will the Pelicans continue to build the roster? Because what they’re putting on the court in the ultra-competitive western conference, might not be good enough to make the playoffs nest season.
These are the questions that Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin will have to answer before next season tips off. And while time isn’t running out on getting this franchise turned around, the fan base is getting a bit antsy. They’re also asking the question, can this franchise capitalize on having another once-in-a-generation talent.
Only time will tell and we’re all waiting and wondering and hoping that they can.
