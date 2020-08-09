LDH: 2,700 news cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 131,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, Aug. 9, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 131,399 positive cases
- 4,145 deaths
- 1,383 patients in the hospital
- 210 patients on ventilators
- 89,083 patients recovered (As of Aug. 3)
Governor John Bel Edwards issued a new executive order to keep the state in Phase Two until Aug. 28.
- Continue to stay home except for essential needs and other permitted activities on a limited basis. Seniors and people with serious medical conditions should continue to stay home.
- Masks are required in public, except during personal outdoor recreation.
- Isolate yourself from others if you are COVID-positive. If you have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, you must quarantine for 14 days.
- Call 3-1-1 or go to nola.gov/311 to make a complaint about a violation of these restrictions.
In Orleans Parish, indoor social gatherings (parties, weddings, funerals, etc.) are limited to 25 people.
Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people, even in outdoor parks and spaces.
Participants in gatherings must maintain six feet of distance between others and must wear masks.
Indoor live entertainment is not allowed. Outdoor live entertainment is only allowed with a special event permit.
Allowed to Open at 50% Capacity:
Shopping malls and retail stores
Restaurants
Beauty salons, barber shops, and nail salons
Tattoo, massage, and esthetician services
Childcare, early learning centers, and extra curricular programs
Gyms and fitness centers
Office buildings and businesses
Conference venues and meeting rooms
Libraries
Community centers
Museums, zoos, aquariums
Outdoor recreation spaces, sports complexes, parks and playgrounds
Outdoor live entertainment
Not Allowed in Phase Two:
Bars with or without LDH food permit
Amusement parks
Music/concert halls
Fairs and festivals
Trade shows
Arcades
Indoor playground and play centers
Indoor live performance venues
Second lines and parades
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.