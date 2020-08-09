Lengthy wide receiver Leroy Paige primed for big season at Holy Cross

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Standing 6'4", Leroy Paige is a magnet for the football. If it's in his area, the Holy Cross receiver is coming down with it.
“Big tall, target. He brings that swag that you get when you come from other systems into our system. Big hands, makes tough catches. He’s got a long way to go to get in some shape. This kid is put together pretty well. To be honest with you, he looks more like an SEC cornerback, then he does receiver,” said Holy Cross head coach Nick Saltaformaggio.
“Leroy is a real lengthy, tall receiver. He’s going to get the jump ball. He can play DB too, watching the film. He’s got a lot of potential. I’m real excited to see what he can do to help us out,” said Holy Cross linebacker Kolbe Cage.
“What makes me standout, I’m this big. A lot of weight. I’m real quick on my feet. 4-4 guy in the 40,” said wide receiver Leroy Paige.
Now Paige is only entering his junior season at Holy Cross, he has two years to go. But his recruitment is heating up.
“He’s heavy into Baylor right now. I think Baylor has an opportunity to get a really good player, if that should be where he goes. The great thing about him, he’s only a junior,” said Saltaformaggio.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.