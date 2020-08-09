Nicondra: More heat and passing storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A few heavy down pours can be expected each afternoon this week with coverage becoming a little more widespread through the middle and end of the week. It will be seasonable hot with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s and lows only falling into the upper 70s overnight. The areas that do see rain should see temperatures curbed a bit. Some isolated storms can dump a lot of rain quickly, but overall rain totals should not be very impressive. In the tropics the National Hurricane Center has one wave just off the African coast marked for medium development over the next five days.