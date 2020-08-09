NOPD: Man shot while taking trash out in New Orleans East

By Nicole Mumphrey | August 9, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT - Updated August 9 at 9:41 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A 26-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning while taking out the trash, according to a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Dept.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 10,000 block of Dwyer Rd. 

The victim told officers that he was putting out the trash when an unknown subject approached him and shot him. The victim arrived at a hospital and was transported to the trauma center by EMS.

No other information was immediately available.

