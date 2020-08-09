Overtime Podcast #162: LSU’s 2020 Opponents & Expectations, CFB Early August Challenges

“Talk about a break for LSU and really for Alabama too - their opponents aren’t too difficult and neither are Georgia’s, and I think that’s fair because for LSU and Bama, they already play a tough enough schedule in the West. Bama has Tennessee as an SEC East opponent each year and they might actually be good again or on the rise and LSU obviously has a perennial power in Florida on their schedule so I think it’s fair that LSU gets cupcakes, for lack of a better word, as their added SEC East opponents.”