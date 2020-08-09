Overtime Podcast #162: LSU’s 2020 Opponents & Expectations, CFB Early August Challenges

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -LSU finds out they will host Missouri and travel to Vanderbilt in addition to their 8 previously scheduled SEC games. Meanwhile, the college football world is on shaky ground as the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS group to cancel their fall football season.
Chris Hagan on the Tigers’ new SEC East foes:
“Talk about a break for LSU and really for Alabama too - their opponents aren’t too difficult and neither are Georgia’s, and I think that’s fair because for LSU and Bama, they already play a tough enough schedule in the West. Bama has Tennessee as an SEC East opponent each year and they might actually be good again or on the rise and LSU obviously has a perennial power in Florida on their schedule so I think it’s fair that LSU gets cupcakes, for lack of a better word, as their added SEC East opponents.”
Sean Fazende on the financial burden of COVID-19 testing for athletic departments:
“There’s no easy way to approach this but if you have that testing infrastructure in place and you can absorb the financial hit, which most Power Five conference members can, it’s not easy, but you can, especially when you talk about the prize at the end.”
