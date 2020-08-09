Pelicans lose to Spurs, drop to 2-4 in restart

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WAFB) - Despite the return of Zion Williamson to the court, the Pelicans could not get past the Spurs on Sunday, August 9.
New Orleans (30-40) fell 122-113 to San Antonio (31-38).
DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench to lead the Spurs.
JJ Redick came off the bench to lead the Pelicans with 31 points. Williamson added 25 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Ingram chipped in 17 points.
A win by the Trail Blazers over the 76ers on Sunday would eliminate the Pelicans from postseason consideration.
New Orleans will face Sacramento on Tuesday.
